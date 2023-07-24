Tata Motors discontinues eight variants of the Altroz

- Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

- Two new variants were added earlier this week

Tata Altroz starting price and colours

The Tata Altroz is priced in India from Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 and Baleno rival is offered in seven colours: High Street Gold, Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Harbour Blue, and Cosmo Black (Dark edition).

Altroz variant rejig details

Tata Motors has now discontinued select trims in the Altroz range. These include XZ Plus Petrol, XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition, XZ Plus i-Turbo, XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition, XZA Plus Petrol, XZA Plus Petrol Dark Edition, XZ Plus Diesel, and XZ Plus Diesel Dark Edition.

Tata Altroz latest updates

Tata launched two new variants in the Altroz range earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has also revised the prices of select models in its range with effect from this month and is offering price protection for select customers.