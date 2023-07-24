CarWale
    Tata Motors discontinues eight variants of the Altroz

    Tata Motors discontinues eight variants of the Altroz

    - Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

    - Two new variants were added earlier this week

    Tata Altroz starting price and colours

    The Tata Altroz is priced in India from Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 and Baleno rival is offered in seven colours: High Street Gold, Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Harbour Blue, and Cosmo Black (Dark edition).

    Altroz variant rejig details

    Rear Right Three-Quarter

    Tata Motors has now discontinued select trims in the Altroz range. These include XZ Plus Petrol, XZ Plus Petrol Dark Edition, XZ Plus i-Turbo, XZ Plus i-Turbo Petrol Dark Edition, XZA Plus Petrol, XZA Plus Petrol Dark Edition, XZ Plus Diesel, and XZ Plus Diesel Dark Edition.

    Tata Altroz latest updates

    Tata launched two new variants in the Altroz range earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has also revised the prices of select models in its range with effect from this month and is offering price protection for select customers.

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.52 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.36 Lakh

