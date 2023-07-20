Tata Altroz XM and XM (S) variants launched; prices in India start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

- XE, XM+, XM+ (S), and XT get new features

- Available only with 1.2-litre petrol with manual transmission

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz XM and XM (S) variants in India with prices starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the XE and XM+, the new variants get new features and are offered with a petrol and manual combination only.

Altroz XM and XM (S) features

Altroz XM Altroz XM (S) Steering-mounted controls Electric sunroof Height-adjustable driver seat Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs 16-inch wheels with covers

New features in XE, XM+, XM+ (S), and XT

XE XM+ and XM+ (S) XT Rear power windows Reverse parking camera Height-adjustable driver seat Remote keyless entry Cruise control Rear defogger Height-adjustable driver seat 16-inch wheels

Altroz XM and XM (S) engine details

Both these variants are only available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor is tuned to produce 87bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. The transmission option, meanwhile, is limited only to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Altroz rivals

The alternatives to the Altroz are the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

The ex-showroom prices of the new variants are as follows.