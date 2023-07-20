CarWale
    Tata Altroz XM and XM (S) variants launched; prices in India start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

    Jay Shah

    Tata Altroz XM and XM (S) variants launched; prices in India start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

    - XE, XM+, XM+ (S), and XT get new features

    - Available only with 1.2-litre petrol with manual transmission

    Tata Motors has launched the Altroz XM and XM (S) variants in India with prices starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the XE and XM+, the new variants get new features and are offered with a petrol and manual combination only. 

    Altroz XM and XM (S) features

    Tata Altroz Sunroof/Moonroof
    Altroz XMAltroz XM (S)
    Steering-mounted controls                              Electric sunroof
    Height-adjustable driver seat
    Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs
    16-inch wheels with covers 

    New features in XE, XM+,  XM+ (S), and XT 

    Tata Altroz Left Rear Three Quarter
    XEXM+ and XM+ (S)XT
    Rear power windowsReverse parking cameraHeight-adjustable driver seat
    Remote keyless entryCruise controlRear defogger
    Height-adjustable driver seat16-inch wheels 

    Altroz XM and XM (S) engine details

    Both these variants are only available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor is tuned to produce 87bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. The transmission option, meanwhile, is limited only to a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Tata Altroz rivals

    The alternatives to the Altroz are the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

    The ex-showroom prices of the new variants are as follows.

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    Altroz XMRs. 6.90 lakh
    Altroz XM (S)Rs. 7.35 lakh
    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
