Tata Altroz XM and XM (S) variants launched; prices in India start at Rs. 6.90 lakh

- XE, XM+, XM+ (S), and XT get new features
- Available only with 1.2-litre petrol with manual transmission
Tata Motors has launched the Altroz XM and XM (S) variants in India with prices starting at Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the XE and XM+, the new variants get new features and are offered with a petrol and manual combination only.
Altroz XM and XM (S) features
|Altroz XM
|Altroz XM (S)
|Steering-mounted controls
|Electric sunroof
|Height-adjustable driver seat
|Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs
|16-inch wheels with covers
New features in XE, XM+, XM+ (S), and XT
|XE
|XM+ and XM+ (S)
|XT
|Rear power windows
|Reverse parking camera
|Height-adjustable driver seat
|Remote keyless entry
|Cruise control
|Rear defogger
|Height-adjustable driver seat
|16-inch wheels
Altroz XM and XM (S) engine details
Both these variants are only available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor is tuned to produce 87bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. The transmission option, meanwhile, is limited only to a five-speed manual gearbox.
Tata Altroz rivals
The alternatives to the Altroz are the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.
The ex-showroom prices of the new variants are as follows.
|Variants
|Ex-showroom prices
|Altroz XM
|Rs. 6.90 lakh
|Altroz XM (S)
|Rs. 7.35 lakh