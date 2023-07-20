CarWale
    Tata Tigor prices hiked by up to Rs. 5,000

    - With effect from 17 July, 2023

    - Prices of the leatherette pack remain unchanged 

    A couple of weeks ago, Tata Motors officially announced a price hike of up to 0.6 per cent on its entire range of ICE and EV models with effect from 17 July, 2023. Now, the automaker has revealed the revised prices of the models. 

    Tata Tigor variants and prices 

    The Tigor can be had in four variants: XE, XM, XZ, and XZ Plus. That said, depending on the variants, the Tata Tigor gets dearer by up to Rs. 5,000. While the XZ, XZ Plus, XZ CNG, XZA Plus, and XZ Plus CNG get expensive by Rs. 4,000, the prices of the XE, XZ Plus leatherette pack, XZA Plus leatherette pack, and XZ Plus CNG leatherette pack variants remain unchanged. The rest of the variants get a uniform hike of Rs. 5,000. 

    Tata Tigor engine and specifications

    Tata Tigor Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Tata Tigor is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to produce 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that generates 72bhp and 95Nm of torque and solely comes mated with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Tata Tigor waiting period

    Tata Motors’ only sedan, the Tigor, currently commands a waiting period of up to four weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in Mumbai region and may vary depending on the dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. 

     

    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
