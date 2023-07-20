Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch: Which one is better?

The micro-SUV segment in India has been dominated by the Tata Punch since it arrived in 2021. The alternatives in this segment were scarce until the arrival of the recently launched Hyundai Exter. If you are confused about which micro-SUV to pick, in this article, we will compare all the aspects, including the exterior, interior, engine, and prices of both vehicles.

Exterior highlights and dimensions of Punch and Exter

Starting with how the SUVs look, the Tata Punch gets a split design with LED DRLs and projector headlamps, fog lamps placed on the lower bumper, and a tri-arrow-themed grille. Other exterior highlights include blacked-out front and rear bumpers, black side claddings, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, 90-degree opening doors, C-pillar mounted door handles, and Y-shaped wraparound LED taillamps.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Exter follows the brand’s new ‘Parametric Dynamism’ design identity. It takes design cues from the Hyundai Venue and the Grand i10 Nios. Up front, it gets an upright bonnet, H-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps housed in the gloss black grille, faux skid plate, and ‘Exter’ lettering above the grille. Other highlights include squared-off wheel arches, 15-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna, H-shaped LED tail lights, and unique black pattern finishes on C-pillar and tailgate.

Interior and feature comparison of Exter and Punch

On the inside, the Punch comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker setup, a seven-inch instrument cluster, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Also on offer are features such as a reverse parking camera with sensors, high adjustment for the driver seat, rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, rear wiper with washer, and puddle lamps.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Hyundai Exter gets some segment-first features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, metal pedals, a voice-enabled sunroof, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a dual dash camera. Moreover, the top-spec variants of the SUV come equipped with TPMS, keyless entry, ISOFIX, an all-digital instrument cluster, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, a rear wiper with washer, and a rear defogger.

Engine specification of Punch and Exter

Mechanically, both SUVs get the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. However, the one in the Exter is a four-cylinder one while the Punch gets a three-cylinder engine. Moreover, the Exter has the advantage of the CNG-powered versions as well compared to the Punch. The transmission options for the SUVs include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Listed below are the power and fuel efficiency figures of Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Specifications Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Power output 84bhp/113Nm 82bhp/114Nm Transmission Five-speed manual and AMT Five-speed manual and AMT Fuel tank capacity 37 litre 37 litre/(CNG – 60 litre) MT mileage 20.09kmpl 19.4kmpl AMT mileage 18.8kmpl 19.2kmpl CNG mileage - 27.1km/kg

How safe are Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch?

In terms of safety, the Tata Punch has achieved a full five-star safety rating in the GNCAP crash tests. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Exter has not been tested yet for any crash test safety ratings.

Prices of Punch and Exter

As for their prices, the Punch ranges between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the Hyundai Exter starts at the same price as the Tata Punch, the top-spec variant costs Rs. 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.