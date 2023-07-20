CarWale
    Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch: Which one is better?

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch: Which one is better?

    The micro-SUV segment in India has been dominated by the Tata Punch since it arrived in 2021. The alternatives in this segment were scarce until the arrival of the recently launched Hyundai Exter. If you are confused about which micro-SUV to pick, in this article, we will compare all the aspects, including the exterior, interior, engine, and prices of both vehicles.

    Exterior highlights and dimensions of Punch and Exter

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Starting with how the SUVs look, the Tata Punch gets a split design with LED DRLs and projector headlamps, fog lamps placed on the lower bumper, and a tri-arrow-themed grille. Other exterior highlights include blacked-out front and rear bumpers, black side claddings, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, 90-degree opening doors, C-pillar mounted door handles, and Y-shaped wraparound LED taillamps.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the Hyundai Exter follows the brand’s new ‘Parametric Dynamism’ design identity. It takes design cues from the Hyundai Venue and the Grand i10 Nios. Up front, it gets an upright bonnet, H-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps housed in the gloss black grille, faux skid plate, and ‘Exter’ lettering above the grille. Other highlights include squared-off wheel arches, 15-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna, H-shaped LED tail lights, and unique black pattern finishes on C-pillar and tailgate.

    Interior and feature comparison of Exter and Punch

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the Punch comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker setup, a seven-inch instrument cluster, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Also on offer are features such as a reverse parking camera with sensors, high adjustment for the driver seat, rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, rear wiper with washer, and puddle lamps.

    Dashboard

    Meanwhile, the recently launched Hyundai Exter gets some segment-first features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, metal pedals, a voice-enabled sunroof, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a dual dash camera. Moreover, the top-spec variants of the SUV come equipped with TPMS, keyless entry, ISOFIX, an all-digital instrument cluster, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, a rear wiper with washer, and a rear defogger.

    Engine specification of Punch and Exter

    Right Side View

    Mechanically, both SUVs get the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. However, the one in the Exter is a four-cylinder one while the Punch gets a three-cylinder engine. Moreover, the Exter has the advantage of the CNG-powered versions as well compared to the Punch. The transmission options for the SUVs include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    Listed below are the power and fuel efficiency figures of Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

    SpecificationsTata Punch Hyundai Exter
    Power output84bhp/113Nm82bhp/114Nm
    TransmissionFive-speed manual and AMTFive-speed manual and AMT
    Fuel tank capacity37 litre37 litre/(CNG – 60 litre)
    MT mileage20.09kmpl19.4kmpl
    AMT mileage18.8kmpl19.2kmpl
    CNG mileage-27.1km/kg

    How safe are Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch?

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of safety, the Tata Punch has achieved a full five-star safety rating in the GNCAP crash tests. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Exter has not been tested yet for any crash test safety ratings. 

    Prices of Punch and Exter

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for their prices, the Punch ranges between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the Hyundai Exter starts at the same price as the Tata Punch, the top-spec variant costs Rs. 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

