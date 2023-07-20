CarWale
    Jeep India launches Adventure Assured Program

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Jeep India launches Adventure Assured Program

    - Jeep’s new program is available for the Compass and Meridian

    - Packages start at Rs. 39,999

    Jeep’s new Adventure Assured Program

    Jeep has introduced an ‘Adventure Assured Program’ package in the Indian market. The package, in collaboration with ALD Automotive, includes assured buyback, extended warranty, annual maintenance, roadside assistance, and insurance for the first year on the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Meridian.

    The Adventure Assure Program: All you need to know

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Adventure Assured program is available with an EMI starting at Rs. 39,999, which is claimed to be 27 per cent lower than the market rates. The following are the key highlights of the Jeep Adventure Assured program. The program will be available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad at launch, and will be subsequently expanded to other cities based on demand.

    • Assured buyback: Customers can experience worry-free ownership, as ALD guarantees a buyback of up to 55 per cent of the vehicle's ex-showroom cost for a three-year and four-year term, with a mileage of up to 20,000km per year.
    • Extended warranty: The Adventure Assured program ensures that customers are shielded from unexpected repair costs by providing an extended warranty.
    • Annual maintenance and repairs: The Adventure Assured program offered by ALD covers annual maintenance, covering routine services, and inspections. Additionally, all repairs outside the purview of the comprehensive warranty like tyres and batteries are also covered.
    • Roadside Assistance: The program offers 24x7 roadside assistance across the country, whether it's a flat tyre, a dead battery, or any other unforeseen event.
    • Insurance: The package also includes comprehensive insurance coverage for the first year, safeguarding customers from the uncertainties of the road.

    Jeep official spokesperson comment

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Commenting on the launch, Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The Jeep Adventure Assured program is a testament to Jeep's unwavering commitment to adventure at an attractive proposition. With ALD as our trusted partner, we are thrilled to offer customers exceptional benefits and peace of mind throughout their journey with Jeep. We are confident that Adventure Assured will exceed their expectations and solidify our position as a customer-centric brand and aid the dream of owning an Authentic Jeep SUV more accessible.”

