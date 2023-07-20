Tata Group to setup a battery gigafactory in UK

- Tata will build a 40GW battery cell gigafactory

- The company will make an investment of £4 billion (Rs. 42,377 crore)

Tata Group’s battery gigafactory

The Tata Group has announced its plan to establish a battery gigafactory in the UK with a capacity to produce 40GW of cells annually. This investment, valued at over £4 billion (Rs. 42,377 crore), is a part of the group’s commitment to electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions and establishes a green tech ecosystem in the UK at scale.

Tata’s battery Gigafactory application and production

According to the company, the battery gigafactory will produce battery cells and packs for a variety of applications within the mobility and energy sectors. The company’s growth plans for its flexible manufacturing capacity will begin with a rapid ramp-up phase and the start of production in 2026. The gigafactory intends to maximise its renewable energy mix, with an ambition for 100 per cent clean power.

Tata Motors EV line-up in India

Tata Motors currently retails multiple electric models in India, including the Nexon EV Prime, Neoxn EV Max, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and X-Pres T. The carmaker is working on new products such as the Punch EV, Harrier EV, Safari EV, and Curvv EV.

Official spokesperson comment

Speaking on the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, “The Tata Group is deeply committed to a sustainable future across all of our business. Today, I am delighted to announce the Tata Group will be setting up one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK. Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JaguarLand Rover. With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive. I also want to thank His Majesty's Government, which has worked so closely with us to enable this investment.'