Skoda Kamiq facelift teased in design sketch

Teased alongside the Scala facelift

Premiere on 1 August

Skoda has officially teased the refreshed Kamiq SUV in a design sketch ahead of its global premiere set to take place on 1 August. The smallest SUV in Skoda’s line-up was first revealed in 2019 and this is its first major update alongside the Scala hatchback.

Skoda Kamiq teaser sketch:

Skoda claims that the Kamiq facelift is ‘endowed with progressive design and technology enhancements as well as features from higher vehicle classes’. The cosmetic changes seen in the teaser images include a newer split headlamp setup, which is much sleeker than the current model. The grille design appears to be tweaked as well along with a newer L-shaped LED signature for the headlamps and taillamps. Even the cabin will get lots of changes, including many additional features.

Refreshed Skoda Kamiq powertrain:

Under the hood, the updated Kamiq is expected to carry on with the same 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options with a six-speed manual and DCT automatic. The diesel engine may be discontinued but we might see a mild-hybrid or a strong hybrid powertrain as part of the update.

Skoda Kamiq facelift

Skoda will reveal the new and updated Kamiq on 1 August. It will go on sale in the European market right after that. However, we do not expect Skoda India to bring the updated Kamiq to our shores. But changes seen on the Kamiq will make its way on the India-spec Kushaq.