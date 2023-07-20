CarWale
    Updated Skoda Scala teased; will premiere on 1 August

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Updated Skoda Scala teased; will premiere on 1 August
    • Teased in design sketch alongside the Kamiq
    • Will carry forward the current powertrain 

    Alongside the Kamiq facelift, Skoda has teased the updated Scala hatchback ahead of its global premiere on 1 August. The facelift for the Scala comes four years after the Golf-based hatchback debuted and will carry cosmetic changes both inside and out. 

    Skoda Scala teaser sketch 

    Skoda Kamiq Right Rear Three Quarter

    Skoda has officially given out a design sketch for the updated Scala. In terms of styling, the Scala facelift will carry a newer grille and headlamp signature. Both of these are part of the new design language from the Czech carmaker, where the sleeker headlamps will extend to the grille. It will also get a revised bumper design that looks much more aggressive than before, while the rear apron will be ‘flanked by crystalline elements’. Although pictures of the cabin haven’t been revealed yet, we expect newer features and equipment to be part of this update.  

    Skoda Scala facelift powertrain 

    Skoda will continue to use the current powertrain in the updated Scala. This includes the turbocharged, 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder along with the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine. Transmission choices for the Scala include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, or a seven-speed DSG automatic. We could also see a hybrid or mild hybrid inclusion with the facelift.  

    Will the Skoda Scala come to India? 

    After the global premiere on 1 August, the updated Skoda Scala and Kamiq will go on sale in the European markets. However, the India debut of the Scala supermini is unlikely. 

    Skoda Kamiq Image
    Skoda Kamiq
    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Skoda Kamiq facelift teased in design sketch

