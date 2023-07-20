Updated Skoda Scala teased; will premiere on 1 August

Teased in design sketch alongside the Kamiq

Will carry forward the current powertrain

Alongside the Kamiq facelift, Skoda has teased the updated Scala hatchback ahead of its global premiere on 1 August. The facelift for the Scala comes four years after the Golf-based hatchback debuted and will carry cosmetic changes both inside and out.

Skoda Scala teaser sketch

Skoda has officially given out a design sketch for the updated Scala. In terms of styling, the Scala facelift will carry a newer grille and headlamp signature. Both of these are part of the new design language from the Czech carmaker, where the sleeker headlamps will extend to the grille. It will also get a revised bumper design that looks much more aggressive than before, while the rear apron will be ‘flanked by crystalline elements’. Although pictures of the cabin haven’t been revealed yet, we expect newer features and equipment to be part of this update.

Skoda Scala facelift powertrain

Skoda will continue to use the current powertrain in the updated Scala. This includes the turbocharged, 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder along with the 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine. Transmission choices for the Scala include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, or a seven-speed DSG automatic. We could also see a hybrid or mild hybrid inclusion with the facelift.

Will the Skoda Scala come to India?

After the global premiere on 1 August, the updated Skoda Scala and Kamiq will go on sale in the European markets. However, the India debut of the Scala supermini is unlikely.