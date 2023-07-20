CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun range gets a price hike

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Taigun range gets a price hike

    - Taigun prices in India start at Rs. 11.62 lakh

    - Offered in five variants and five colours

    Volkswagen Taigun price in India and colour options

    The Volkswagen Taigun is priced in India from Rs. 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is available in five colours, namely Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, and Reflex Silver.

    Taigun price increase and variant details

    Right Side View

    Volkswagen has now increased the prices for select variants in the Taigun range, which are limited only to the GT trims. The model is offered in five variants called Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. Of these, The 1.5 MT GT Plus, GT Edge Limited Edition Deep Black Pearl, GT Edge Limited Edition Carbon Steel Grey Matte, GT Edge Limited Edition DSG Deep Black Pearl, and GT Edge Limited Edition DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte have become dearer by Rs. 900. 

    Volkswagen Taigun latest updates

    Earlier this month, Volkswagen globally unveiled the 2024 T-Cross, which will essentially go on to become the facelifted Taigun upon arrival in India. Meanwhile, the carmaker has recently launched five new variants in the model range, details of which are live on our website.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
