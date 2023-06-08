Volkswagen Taigun gets new variants; prices in India start at Rs. 16.79 lakh

- The Taigun debuts six new variants

- Deliveries to begin in July 2023

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus new variants

Volkswagen India has updated the Taigun and Virtus range with new special edition versions and new GT variants, with prices in India starting at Rs. 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The models also get new paint options in the limited edition avatar.

Volkswagen Taigun GT range additions

The Volkswagen Taigun is now available in two new variants, called GT DSG and GT Plus MT, priced at Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. This has resulted in the SUV now begin offered in a total of nine variants across the two powertrain options.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Limited Collection

At the same time, Volkswagen has introduced the GT Edge Limited Collection in the Taigun and Virtus range. The Taigun GT Plus DSG and GT Plus MT can now be purchased in a Deep Black Pearl or Carbon Steel Grey Matte paintjob. The prices for these variants start at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun new variant prices:

The following are the new variant-wise prices of the Volkswagen Taigun (all prices, ex-showroom):

Taigun GT DSG: Rs 16.79 lakh

Taigun GT Plus MT: Rs 17.79 lakh

Taigun GT Plus MT Deep Black Pearl: Rs. 17.99 lakh

Taigun GT Plus MT Carbon Steel Grey Matte: Rs 18.19 lakh

Taigun GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl: Rs. 19.25 lakh

Taigun GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte: Rs. Rs 19.45 lakh

Volkswagen India official statement:

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are strong premium contenders within their segment that offer an impeccable design, 5-star GNCAP safety rating, and an unparalleled performance experience to customers. Adding to its robust credentials, the exclusive GT Edge Limited Collection offers a sportier avatar of the Taigun and Virtus that will make heads turn on the road. It is the perfect combination of style and performance.”