CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Taigun gets new variants; prices in India start at Rs. 16.79 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    279 Views
    Volkswagen Taigun gets new variants; prices in India start at Rs. 16.79 lakh

    - The Taigun debuts six new variants

    - Deliveries to begin in July 2023

    Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus new variants

    Volkswagen Taigun Front View

    Volkswagen India has updated the Taigun and Virtus range with new special edition versions and new GT variants, with prices in India starting at Rs. 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The models also get new paint options in the limited edition avatar.

    Volkswagen Taigun GT range additions

    The Volkswagen Taigun is now available in two new variants, called GT DSG and GT Plus MT, priced at Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. This has resulted in the SUV now begin offered in a total of nine variants across the two powertrain options.

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Limited Collection

    At the same time, Volkswagen has introduced the GT Edge Limited Collection in the Taigun and Virtus range. The Taigun GT Plus DSG and GT Plus MT can now be purchased in a Deep Black Pearl or Carbon Steel Grey Matte paintjob. The prices for these variants start at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Volkswagen Taigun new variant prices:

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

    The following are the new variant-wise prices of the Volkswagen Taigun (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Taigun GT DSG: Rs 16.79 lakh

    Taigun GT Plus MT: Rs 17.79 lakh

    Taigun GT Plus MT Deep Black Pearl: Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Taigun GT Plus MT Carbon Steel Grey Matte: Rs 18.19 lakh

    Taigun GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl: Rs. 19.25 lakh

    Taigun GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte: Rs. Rs 19.45 lakh

    Volkswagen India official statement:

    Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are strong premium contenders within their segment that offer an impeccable design, 5-star GNCAP safety rating, and an unparalleled performance experience to customers. Adding to its robust credentials, the exclusive GT Edge Limited Collection offers a sportier avatar of the Taigun and Virtus that will make heads turn on the road. It is the perfect combination of style and performance.”

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar on-road prices in top cities in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Taigun Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1984 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2800 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 34.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Taigun Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.76 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.48 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.53 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.59 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.82 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.48 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.96 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1984 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2800 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Taigun gets new variants; prices in India start at Rs. 16.79 lakh