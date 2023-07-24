CarWale
    Maruti Brezza new mileage figures revealed

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Brezza new mileage figures revealed

    - Mileage of manual variants drop by 2.77kmpl

    - Safety features revised

    A majority of Maruti Suzuki cars nowadays are equipped with the brand’s Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS). These help in improved fuel efficiency and to an extent enhanced performance. Oddly, a few days back the automaker removed this tech from the manual variants of the Brezza SUV. As a result, the claimed ARAI-certified mileage figures of these trims have now been reduced significantly. 

    Brezza new mileage figures 

    Variants (Manual)Old mileage (Claimed)New mileage (Claimed)
    LXi and VXi20.15kmpl

                 17.38kmpl

    ZXi and ZXi Plus19.89kmpl
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The claimed mileage for the manual variants has dropped by up to 2.77kmpl. Meanwhile, the automatic versions continue to come equipped with mild-hybrid technology and have a mileage of 19.80kmpl. The Brezza CNG which is available in LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants claims a mileage of 25.51 km/kg. 

    Brezza revised feature list

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter

    With the recent revisions, the SUV’s CNG variants now miss out on Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill-hold assist. On the other hand, these trims also benefit from a seat belt reminder for all passengers which was earlier offered only for the driver and co-driver seats.

    Brezza prices and waiting period

    The ex-showroom prices of Brezza start at Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV presently has a waiting period of 24 to 42 weeks in Delhi depending on the variant and colour. 

