Maruti Brezza new mileage figures revealed

- Mileage of manual variants drop by 2.77kmpl
- Safety features revised
A majority of Maruti Suzuki cars nowadays are equipped with the brand’s Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS). These help in improved fuel efficiency and to an extent enhanced performance. Oddly, a few days back the automaker removed this tech from the manual variants of the Brezza SUV. As a result, the claimed ARAI-certified mileage figures of these trims have now been reduced significantly.
Brezza new mileage figures
|Variants (Manual)
|Old mileage (Claimed)
|New mileage (Claimed)
|LXi and VXi
|20.15kmpl
17.38kmpl
|ZXi and ZXi Plus
|19.89kmpl
The claimed mileage for the manual variants has dropped by up to 2.77kmpl. Meanwhile, the automatic versions continue to come equipped with mild-hybrid technology and have a mileage of 19.80kmpl. The Brezza CNG which is available in LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants claims a mileage of 25.51 km/kg.
Brezza revised feature list
With the recent revisions, the SUV’s CNG variants now miss out on Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill-hold assist. On the other hand, these trims also benefit from a seat belt reminder for all passengers which was earlier offered only for the driver and co-driver seats.
Brezza prices and waiting period
The ex-showroom prices of Brezza start at Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV presently has a waiting period of 24 to 42 weeks in Delhi depending on the variant and colour.