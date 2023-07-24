CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 waiting period extends up to eight weeks

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 waiting period extends up to eight weeks

    - Alto K10 is offered in four variants

    - Available in petrol and CNG options

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the entry-level model from the Indian automaker. It is currently priced between Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus with petrol and CNG options. 

    Alto K10 waiting period and discounts in July 2023

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the waiting period, depending on the version, the Alto K10 currently commands a waiting duration of six to eight weeks. One can also benefit from discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in July 2023.

    Powertrain and specifications of Maruti Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. The hatchback can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG option coupled with a manual gearbox. In the CNG mode, the engine churns out 56bhp and 82Nm of peak torque.

    Exterior colour options of Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki is also providing more colour options with the introduction of a new black paint scheme across its range. With the latest update, the Alto K10’s exterior colour palette now includes Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Speedy Blue, Sizzling Red, Earth Gold, and Pearl Midnight Black.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
