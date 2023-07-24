Kia Seltos facelift driven: photos from the first drive

- Kia Seltos facelift launched in India

- Gets cosmetic changes, new features, and ADAS

Kia Seltos facelift launched, first drive, and more

Kia has recently launched the 2023 Seltos facelift in India. It is available in three trims — Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The prices of the updated SUV start at Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). We got a chance to drive it and our first drive impressions are live now. Here's all of it summarised through the images from the drive report.

Kia Seltos engine and gearbox specifications

The Seltos comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT. Then, there's a 1.5-litre diesel that is available with either a six-speed iMT or a six-speed automatic. More interestingly, a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine has been introduced with the option of a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

Mileage of the new turbo-petrol Kia Seltos

The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT is 17.9kmpl and that for the six-speed iMT is 17.7kmpl. We shall soon test these new variants for real-world mileage.

Kia Seltos facelift cosmetic changes, interior, and features in photos

The refreshed Seltos gets a revamped fascia with a new grille and tweaked LED headlamps and DRLs. The front bumper too has undergone a redesign with larger vents and a prominent skid plate.

Meanwhile, its rear bumper gets grey inserts, a faux skid plate, and dual exhaust tips on the turbo versions. There's also a split light bar in the centre connecting the LED tail lamps that get L-shaped inserts.

Inside, the Seltos facelift features a sleek dashboard with a dual-screen setup. The latter incorporates a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment head unit in the centre.

Other notable changes include dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, an eight-way adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

For the first time, the Seltos gets Level-2 ADAS on the X Line and GT Line trims. This includes 17 autonomous features like forward and rear collision avoidance assist as seen in the picture.

Then, there's lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control in addition to the 15 standard safety features like six airbags, hill-start assist control, ESC, VSM, and more.