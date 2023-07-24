CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift driven: photos from the first drive

    Ninad Ambre

    Kia Seltos facelift driven: photos from the first drive

    - Kia Seltos facelift launched in India

    - Gets cosmetic changes, new features, and ADAS

    Kia Seltos facelift launched, first drive, and more

    Kia has recently launched the 2023 Seltos facelift in India. It is available in three trims — Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The prices of the updated SUV start at Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). We got a chance to drive it and our first drive impressions are live now. Here's all of it summarised through the images from the drive report.

    Left Side View

    Kia Seltos engine and gearbox specifications

    The Seltos comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT. Then, there's a 1.5-litre diesel that is available with either a six-speed iMT or a six-speed automatic. More interestingly, a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine has been introduced with the option of a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

    Engine Shot

    Mileage of the new turbo-petrol Kia Seltos

    The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT is 17.9kmpl and that for the six-speed iMT is 17.7kmpl. We shall soon test these new variants for real-world mileage. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia Seltos facelift cosmetic changes, interior, and features in photos

    Front View

    The refreshed Seltos gets a revamped fascia with a new grille and tweaked LED headlamps and DRLs. The front bumper too has undergone a redesign with larger vents and a prominent skid plate.

    Rear View

    Meanwhile, its rear bumper gets grey inserts, a faux skid plate, and dual exhaust tips on the turbo versions. There's also a split light bar in the centre connecting the LED tail lamps that get L-shaped inserts.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the Seltos facelift features a sleek dashboard with a dual-screen setup. The latter incorporates a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment head unit in the centre.

    Instrument Cluster

    Other notable changes include dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, an eight-way adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    For the first time, the Seltos gets Level-2 ADAS on the X Line and GT Line trims. This includes 17 autonomous features like forward and rear collision avoidance assist as seen in the picture.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Then, there's lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control in addition to the 15 standard safety features like six airbags, hill-start assist control, ESC, VSM, and more.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
