Maruti Suzuki Nexa turns 8; 20 lakh customers strong

Maruti Suzuki Nexa is celebrating its eight-year anniversary in India. The carmaker’s premium retail chain has seen significant growth over the years. Joining the Arena sub-brand, Nexa was first introduced in 2015 with the launch of the S-Cross and Baleno. Currently, with the launch of the most premium Maruti ever, the Invicto, Nexa range has eight models on sale, including the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, and the Invicto.

Milestones, sales, and dealership network of Maruti Suzuki Nexa

Contemplating the achievements of Nexa since its inception, the brand surpassed the 20 lakh unit sales milestone in July 2023. Meanwhile, the 10 lakh sales landmark was achieved in 2019 followed by the 15 lakh mark in 2021.

In these eight years, the contribution from Nexa cars to the overall sales rose from five per cent in 2015 to 31 per cent in the recently concluded Q1 of FY2023-24.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki retails its strong-hybrid and AllGrip-equipped SUVs in India via the Nexa retail network. At present, this premium dealership network is present in more than 280 cities with over 460 outlets across the country.

Official statement on the achievement

Speaking on the eighth anniversary of Nexa, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by innovation and delivering global standards of automotive experiences, Nexa marked the first initiative by an automobile company to go beyond selling cars and create new formats of car buying experiences in India. Conceptualised first in 2015, Nexa’s core philosophy aims at providing unique experiences, along with innovative and intelligent technology through a diverse product portfolio. Nexa’s successful eight years with over two million happy customers is a testimony of the trust that our customers have shown us over the years.”

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV launched in India

With the launch of the Invicto MPV, the brand has entered into the more premium space and the prices of the model start from Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).