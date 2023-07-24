Maruti Ertiga waiting period stretches to up to 90 weeks

- Prices in India start from Rs. 8.64 lakh

- Can be had in petrol and CNG powertrains

Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Ertiga in the country on 15 March, 2022. The MPV is offered in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi across seven exterior colour options. Now we have got our hands on the waiting period of the Eritga.

Maruti Ertiga waiting period

Currently, the seven-seater MPV attracts a waiting period of 40-90 weeks from the day of booking in the city of Delhi. This may vary depending on the colour, variant, dealership, and other factors. Interested buyers can contact the nearest dealership to know more about this.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga powertrain

Under the hood, the Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter. Also on offer is a CNG powertrain that generates 87bhp and 121.5Nm and comes mated with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Ertiga prices

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Variants Ex-showroom prices LXi(O) MT Rs. 8,64,000 VXi(O) MT Rs. 9,78,000 VXi(O) CNG Rs. 10,73,000 ZXi(O) MT Rs. 10,88,000 VXi AT Rs. 11,28,000 ZXi Plus MT Rs. 11,58,000 ZXi(O) CNG Rs. 11,83,000 ZXi AT Rs. 12,38,000 ZXi Plus AT Rs. 13,08,000

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rivals and competition

In the MPV segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga competes against the Kia Carens, Renault Triber, and Hyundai Alcazar.