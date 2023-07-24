Maruti Ertiga waiting period stretches to up to 90 weeks

- Prices in India start from Rs. 8.64 lakh
- Can be had in petrol and CNG powertrains
Maruti Suzuki launched the updated Ertiga in the country on 15 March, 2022. The MPV is offered in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi across seven exterior colour options. Now we have got our hands on the waiting period of the Eritga.
Maruti Ertiga waiting period
Currently, the seven-seater MPV attracts a waiting period of 40-90 weeks from the day of booking in the city of Delhi. This may vary depending on the colour, variant, dealership, and other factors. Interested buyers can contact the nearest dealership to know more about this.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga powertrain
Under the hood, the Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter. Also on offer is a CNG powertrain that generates 87bhp and 121.5Nm and comes mated with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Maruti Ertiga prices
The following are the variant-wise prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
|Variants
|Ex-showroom prices
|LXi(O) MT
|Rs. 8,64,000
|VXi(O) MT
|Rs. 9,78,000
|VXi(O) CNG
|Rs. 10,73,000
|ZXi(O) MT
|Rs. 10,88,000
|VXi AT
|Rs. 11,28,000
|ZXi Plus MT
|Rs. 11,58,000
|ZXi(O) CNG
|Rs. 11,83,000
|ZXi AT
|Rs. 12,38,000
|ZXi Plus AT
|Rs. 13,08,000
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rivals and competition
In the MPV segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga competes against the Kia Carens, Renault Triber, and Hyundai Alcazar.