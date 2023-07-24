CarWale
    AD

    Range Rover Velar facelift launched; prices in India start from Rs. 93 lakh

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    239 Views
    Range Rover Velar facelift launched; prices in India start from Rs. 93 lakh

    - Offered in a single variant 

    - Deliveries to begin in September 2023

    Last week, Land Rover India commenced the bookings for the 2024 Range Rover Velar in the country. Now, the automaker has launched the SUV in India at a price tag of Rs. 93 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Velar is offered in a single, fully loaded variant across two powertrain options with deliveries slated to begin in September 2023. 

    Velar facelift design and exterior

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Right Side View

    On the outside, the Velar facelift sports new pixel LED headlamps with tweaked DRLs, flared wheel arches, wrap-around taillamps, and redesigned bumpers and front grille. The profile is largely identical to the outgoing model except for the newly designed alloy wheels. 

    2024 Velar interior and features

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Infotainment System

    The interior highlights of the facelifted Velar include a new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, a wireless charger, and active road noise cancellation tech. Additionally, customers can choose the interior theme and leather upholstery from two different colours, namely, Caraway and Deep Garnet. Apart from this, the centre console is now replaced by a new storage space, and the terrain response system, which was accessible through a dial, is now moved to the infotainment screen. 

    Range Rover Velar facelift engine and specs

    Under the hood, the 2024 iteration of the Range Rover Velar can be had in a 2.0-litre diesel or a 2.0-litre gasoline engine. The former belts out 201bhp and 430Nm of torque and accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds, while the latter, on the other hand, generates 296bhp and 400Nm of torque and can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 7.5 seconds. The transmission option is limited to an eight-speed automatic unit coupled with the brand’s Terrain Response 2 system.

    2024 Range Rover Velar rivals and competition 

    The luxury SUV locks horns with the Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, and Porsche Macan

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Ertiga waiting period stretches to up to 90 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Land Rover Range Rover Velar Right Front Three Quarter
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14704 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.11 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.15 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.08 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.11 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.15 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.02 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.12 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.08 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.03 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14704 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Range Rover Velar facelift launched; prices in India start from Rs. 93 lakh