Range Rover Velar facelift launched; prices in India start from Rs. 93 lakh

- Offered in a single variant

- Deliveries to begin in September 2023

Last week, Land Rover India commenced the bookings for the 2024 Range Rover Velar in the country. Now, the automaker has launched the SUV in India at a price tag of Rs. 93 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Velar is offered in a single, fully loaded variant across two powertrain options with deliveries slated to begin in September 2023.

Velar facelift design and exterior

On the outside, the Velar facelift sports new pixel LED headlamps with tweaked DRLs, flared wheel arches, wrap-around taillamps, and redesigned bumpers and front grille. The profile is largely identical to the outgoing model except for the newly designed alloy wheels.

2024 Velar interior and features

The interior highlights of the facelifted Velar include a new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, a wireless charger, and active road noise cancellation tech. Additionally, customers can choose the interior theme and leather upholstery from two different colours, namely, Caraway and Deep Garnet. Apart from this, the centre console is now replaced by a new storage space, and the terrain response system, which was accessible through a dial, is now moved to the infotainment screen.

Range Rover Velar facelift engine and specs

Under the hood, the 2024 iteration of the Range Rover Velar can be had in a 2.0-litre diesel or a 2.0-litre gasoline engine. The former belts out 201bhp and 430Nm of torque and accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds, while the latter, on the other hand, generates 296bhp and 400Nm of torque and can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 7.5 seconds. The transmission option is limited to an eight-speed automatic unit coupled with the brand’s Terrain Response 2 system.

2024 Range Rover Velar rivals and competition

The luxury SUV locks horns with the Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, and Porsche Macan.