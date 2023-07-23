CarWale
    Weekly news roundup: Seltos facelift launched, new Santa Fe revealed, and more

    Jay Shah

    Weekly news roundup: Seltos facelift launched, new Santa Fe revealed, and more

    In the week gone by, Kia India announced the prices of the Seltos facelift. Concurrently, Hyundai revealed the new generation Santa Fe globally and significant revisions were made to the feature list of the Brezza and Grand Vitara. In the luxury segment, bookings for two upcoming SUVs opened. Read on to stay updated with the automotive news from last week.

    Kia Seltos launched

    Earlier this week, Kia announced the prices of the new Seltos. The updated SUV is offered in 18 variants with prices ranging from Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh, (ex-showroom). We have also driven the new Seltos and compared its variants with its rivals such as the Creta, Grand Vitara, Kushaq, and Taigun

    New Hyundai Santa Fe makes global debut

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai revealed the fifth generation Santa Fe globally last week. The SUV gets a major design and styling overhaul with a longer wheelbase, and premium cabin. Hyundai will soon announce the powertrain options. 

    Maruti Brezza and Grand Vitara feature list rejigged

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti has updated the feature list of its two SUVs. Firstly, the Grand Vitara now benefits from a new ‘Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System’ (AVAS) safety feature. Meanwhile, the mild-hybrid technology has been removed for the manual variants of the Brezza along with a shuffle to its safety equipment list.

    Altroz new variants

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Altroz is now available in two new variants – XM and XM (S). It fills the gap between the XE and XM+ trims and benefits from new features. The prices of new variants start from Rs. 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Fisker confirms India entry

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Fisker will enter India in early 2024 with its Ocean electric SUV. To be offered in ‘Extreme Vigyan Limited Edition’, only 100 units will land on the Indian shores. 

    New Mercedes-Benz GLC bookings open

    With prices set to be announced on 9 August, Mercedes-Benz has opened the bookings for the new generation GLC. The luxury carmaker had teased the SUV with a set of camouflaged images a few months back and has now confirmed that the new GLC will be offered in two variants, a revamped cabin, and ADAS features. 

    New Velar bookings open

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The bookings for the new Velar opened last week for Rs. 1.50 lakh. With prices slated to be announced in the coming months, the luxury SUV gets subtle styling tweaks, a new infotainment system, and carries forward both, petrol and diesel powertrains. 

