    Kia Seltos facelift launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Kia Seltos facelift launched – All you need to know

    Market introduction

    Kia India launched the Seltos facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer commenced the booking of the five-seater SUV on 14 July, 2023, for the existing Seltos owners followed by the others on 15 July, 2023. The brand also announced that the facelifted SUV accumulated over 13,000 bookings on the first day, out of which 1,973 customers used the K-Code. Here are all the things you should know about the recently launched Kia Seltos facelift. 

    Kia Seltos facelift variants and colours

    The Kia Seltos facelift is broadly offered in three variants, namely, Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The Tech Line is further divided into five trims - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. Customers can choose the SUV from eight monotone and two dual-tone colours. 

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    The monotone shades include Pewter Oliver, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White, Intense Red, and Imperial Blue. The dual-tone hues, on the other hand, include Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl. Notably, the Matte Graphite colour is exclusively available with the X-Line variant.

    2023 Kia Seltos engine and specifications

    Kia Seltos Engine Shot

    Kia offers the Seltos facelift in three powertrains – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-diesel, and a newly introduced 1.5-lire turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre NA petrol produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or an iVT unit. 

    Kia Seltos Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The 1.5-litre oil burner churns out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and can be paired with an iMT unit or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, on the other hand, belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT. 

    New Kia Seltos exterior

    Kia Seltos Grille

    Upfront, the updated Seltos gets a new grille, a freshly designed bumper that houses LED fog lamps, and a new skid plate with a lower grille. Apart from that, it sports a new set of LED headlamps and LED DRLs, a light bar running across the bonnet, front parking sensors, and an ADAS radar. 

    Kia Seltos Right Side View

    The profile of the SUV remains the same as that of the ongoing model apart from the new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets new inverted L-shaped taillights connected by an LED bar across the tailgate. The rear bumper has been tweaked and it now rooms the reverse lights.

    Updated Kia Seltos interior 

    Kia Seltos Dashboard

    On the inside, the prominent changes are the addition of the new voice-controlled panoramic sunroof and the dual 10.25-inch connected screens for infotainment and instrument cluster. While the GT line packs an all-black cabin with white inserts, the tech line gets a dual-tone theme cabin with black and brown shades. 

    Kia Seltos Sunroof/Moonroof

    Other key notable features include an eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats. Moreover, it also gets an eight-inch heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, a rain-sensing wiper, an electronic parking brake, and dual-zone climate control. 

    Seltos facelift safety and features

    Kia Seltos Front View

    In terms of safety, the 2023 Kia Seltos comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and three-point seat belts with reminders. Moreover, the top-spec variants of the SUV get an ADAS suite that consists of 17 safety features. This includes front collision warning and assistance, lane departure warning, lane keep and follow assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, blind spot assist, rear cross-traffic assist, and smart cruise control with stop and go function.

    Kia Seltos Left Side View

    Kia Seltos facelift price

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Kia Seltos facelift.

    EngineVariantEx-showroom price
    1.5-litre petrolHTE 6MTRs. 10,89,900
    HTK 6MTRs. 12,09,900
    HTK+ 6MTRs. 13,49,900
    HTX 6MTRs. 15,19,900
    HTX iVTRs. 16,59,900
    1.5-litre turbo petrolHTK+ 6iMTRs. 14,99,900
    HTX+ 6iMTRs. 18,29,900
    HTX+ 7DCTRs. 19,19,900
    GTX+ 7DCTRs. 19,79,900
    X-Line 7DCTRs. 19,99,900
    1.5-litre dieselHTE iMTRs. 11,99,900
    HTK iMTRs. 13,59,900
    HTK+ iMTRs. 14,99,900
    HTX iMTRs. 16,69,900
    HTX+ iMTRs. 18,29,900
    HTX 6ATRs. 18,19,900
    GTX+ 6ATRs. 19,79,900
    X-Line 6ATRs. 19,99,900

    2023 Kia Seltos rivals and competition

    Kia Seltos Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rivals to the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift include the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross

    Kia Seltos facelift video

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
