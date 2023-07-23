Video: Kia Seltos facelift review - Better than Grand Vitara and Creta?

If you are confused by the options available in the mid-size SUV segment in India, the choice is going to get even tougher with the launch of the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift.

The new Seltos takes on familiar competition, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the upcoming Honda Elevate. It tries to outshine these with its features and modern design - but its greatest appeal is its price. Still, the decision on which SUV to choose will not be easy.

To solve that, we have devised a six-point checklist for SUV buyers in India. This includes:

Does the SUV have a good road presence? Does the SUV have a feel-good interior? Can the SUV seat five people comfortably? Does the SUV have a comfortable ride? Does it have the ‘SUV feel’? Is the SUV value for money?

We recently had the opportunity to test the Seltos 1.5 Turbo X Line. In its review video, Vikrant Singh drives the Seltos to see if it ticks the boxes of this checklist to help you make the right SUV choice.

We also talk about the 160 bhp turbocharged petrol engine's performance and if the reworked suspension has improved the Seltos’ handling and ride quality. Plus, there's Level 2 ADAS for added safety in top trims.

So, has Kia nailed the value-for-money equation with this new Seltos?

Kia Seltos Video

