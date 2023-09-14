CarWale
    New Range Rover Velar deliveries commence in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Range Rover Velar deliveries commence in India
    • Available with two powertrain options
    • Prices start at Rs. 94.30 lakh, ex-showroom

    The all-new Range Rover Velar has launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated luxury SUV is available in Dynamic HSE trim with two powertrain options. Deliveries of the new Velar are slated to begin today, 14 September, 2023.

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Dashboard

    The 2024 Range Rover Velar comes equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine option. The engines come mated to a common eight-speed automatic transmission unit coupled with the brand’s Terrain Response 2 system. 

    With the Velar facelift, customers get four exterior colour options, namely, Zadar Grey, Varesine Blue, Fuji White, and Santorini Black. The interiors can be customised in two themes – Deep Garnet and Caraway.

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the Range Rover Velar comes loaded with an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-zone climate control, wireless charger, Meridian-sourced music system, and 20-way adjustable front seats with ventilation, heating, and massage functions. Also on offer are features such as customisable ambient light, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, electrically adjustable steering wheel, and an advanced air purifier.

    The new Velar receives exterior upgrades including revised front and rear bumpers, redesigned grille, pixel LED headlights with signature DRLs, electronic air suspensions, and 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels. 

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 94.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
