    2024 Mahindra five-door Thar interior leaked

    Haji Chakralwale

    Introduction

    • Gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system
    • To be launched in 2024

    Mahindra has been testing the five-door version of the Thar off-roader in India for quite some time now. Recently, the SUV was seen on test and the interior of the five-door Thar has been leaked revealing new details. The lifestyle SUV is currently on sale in India in its three-door guise at a starting price of Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Dashboard

    As seen in the spy picture, unlike the current model, the five-door Thar is equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, supposedly a 12.3-inch unit. Then, the steering wheel is new and is borrowed from the XUV700. Notably, the circular AC vents and controls underneath them are identical to the three-door sibling.

    Moreover, the cabin of the Thar five-door features a two-piece adjustable armrest in the centre console. Meanwhile, the window switches are now mounted on the door pads just like in any conventional car. 

    In terms of features, we expect the upcoming Thar to come loaded with automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, cruise control, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for its powertrain, the 2024 Mahindra Thar will likely continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor is capable of producing 150bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the oil burner churns out 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. 

    Image 1 source: MotorOctane

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
