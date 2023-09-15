CarWale
    AD

    Citroen C3 Aircross bookings open in India; Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    17,171 Views
    Citroen C3 Aircross bookings open in India; Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh
    • To be offered in three variants
    • Booking amount is Rs. 25,000

    The French Automaker, Citroen has commenced the bookings of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the C3 Aircross. Customers can book the Hyundai Creta rival for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The SUV is available at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Citroen C3 Aircross Left Front Three Quarter

    The Citroen C3 Aircross is available in three variants – You, Plus, and Max, with five- and seven-seater configurations.

    Listed below are the all colour options available with the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross:

    Monotone coloursDual-tone colours
    Polar WhitePolar White with Platinum Grey roof
    Steel GreyPolar White with Cosmo Blue roof
    Platinum GreySteel Grey with Polar White roof
    Cosmo BlueSteel Grey with Cosmo Blue roof
    -Platinum Grey with Polar White roof
    -Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof
    Citroen C3 Aircross Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Citroen’s latest SUV offering will come loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, TPMS, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, reverse parking sensors, roof-mounted rear aircon vents, and manual IRVM.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for its powertrain, the C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. We have driven the SUV and our review is live on our website and YouTube channel.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2024 Mahindra five-door Thar interior leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3 Aircross bookings open in India; Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh