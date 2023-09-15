Citroen C3 Aircross bookings open in India; Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

To be offered in three variants

Booking amount is Rs. 25,000

The French Automaker, Citroen has commenced the bookings of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the C3 Aircross. Customers can book the Hyundai Creta rival for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The SUV is available at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Citroen C3 Aircross is available in three variants – You, Plus, and Max, with five- and seven-seater configurations.

Listed below are the all colour options available with the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross:

Monotone colours Dual-tone colours Polar White Polar White with Platinum Grey roof Steel Grey Polar White with Cosmo Blue roof Platinum Grey Steel Grey with Polar White roof Cosmo Blue Steel Grey with Cosmo Blue roof - Platinum Grey with Polar White roof - Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof

In terms of features, the Citroen’s latest SUV offering will come loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, TPMS, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, reverse parking sensors, roof-mounted rear aircon vents, and manual IRVM.

As for its powertrain, the C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. We have driven the SUV and our review is live on our website and YouTube channel.