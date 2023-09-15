Maruti Suzuki Dzire surpasses 25 lakh sales milestone

Was launched back in 2008

Prices in India start from Rs. 6.52 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced that its only sedan from the Arena chain, the Swift Dzire, has surpassed the 25 lakh sales milestone since its launch. The automaker further claimed that no other sedan rivalling the Dzire has reached the one million sales milestone yet. Notably, it holds a market share of 50 per cent in the country.

Currently, the Dzire is offered in four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, across petrol and CNG guises. Potential buyers can choose the model in seven exterior hues including Oxford Blue, Phoenix Red, Sherwood Brown, Magma Grey, Premium Silver, Arctic White, and Bluish Black. The prices of the compact sedan start from Rs. 6,51,500 (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 9,38,750 (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to offering benchmark products of global quality standards across segments, equipped with the latest technology, innovative features and contemporary design. The Dzire is an affirmation of the company’s virtues as customers continue to prefer it as their sedan of choice. We are humbled and thankful to our customers for their continued trust in brand Dzire, as it celebrates a significant achievement of capturing 25 lakh hearts.”