Maruti Suzuki Dzire waiting period stretches up to 18 weeks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a popular choice among buyers looking for a compact sedan in India. It is offered in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. To put Maruti Dzire’s demand in perspective, it currently commands a waiting period of up to 18 weeks or four months from the day of booking.

Variant-wise waiting period of Maruti Dzire

Out of the four variants, the base-spec LXi and the VXi CNG have the highest waiting period of up to 16 and 18 weeks, respectively. Whereas the other petrol-only variants have a waiting duration of four weeks. Meanwhile, the customers booking the ZXi in petrol and CNG guise will have to wait up to seven weeks to get the delivery of the car.

Listed below is the variant-wise waiting period on the Dzire in Kolkata city, as of 15 June, 2023.

Variants Waiting period LXi 12 to 16 weeks VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus 4 weeks ZXi CNG 5 to 7 weeks VXi CNG 16 to 18 weeks

The abovementioned waiting period may vary depending on the location, dealership, colours, variants, and stock availability. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti-authorised Arena dealerships to get more information.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire BS6 2.0 powertrains

Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by the BS6 2.0-updated 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a CNG option. The engine develops 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox. On the other hand, in the CNG mode with the five-speed manual transmission, the engine is tuned to produce 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque.