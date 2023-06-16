Here’s how much distance the Tata Tigor EV can cover on a single charge

- Gets a 26kWh battery pack

- Claimed range is around 315kms

The Tata Tigor EV is one of the most popular electric vehicles in India right now. It’s a compact sedan that is also available as a petrol or petrol/CNG vehicle. However, here we shall concentrate fully on the Tigor EV with regard to its real-world range.

Tata Tigor EV battery size and power

The Tigor EV gets a 26kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor placed on the front axle. The output is close to 74bhp and 170Nm. We have conducted a proper range test on it wherein we charged the Tigor EV to 100 per cent and drove it till the battery ran out of juice at zero per cent. On the whole, the Tigor EV covered 224km until the battery was empty. We even had to push it for the final few metres till the closest charging plug.

Tata Tigor EV real-world implications

Given the size of the battery pack, a distance of 225km on a single charge is quite impressive. During our range test, we drove the Tigor EV in bumper-to-bumper traffic, stopped stationary at several traffic signals and did a fair amount of highway driving as well. So, if you are planning to buy an electric vehicle and if your daily commute is around 80 to 100km, then you will be able to use the Tigor EV for a couple of days between full charging cycles.