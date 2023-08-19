CarWale
    Tata Tigor to get repositioned for improved prospects

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Tigor to get repositioned for improved prospects
    • Was launched in 2017
    • Currently available with petrol, CNG, and electric powertrains

    The Tata Tigor will get a second shot at major success in the coming future. Out of all the Tata models that the automaker has brought since its 2016 range overhaul, the Tigor has been one of its longest-serving soldiers, but longevity has not helped as expected. The Tigor in ICE and EV guise sells an average of around 3,000-4,000 units a month. That’s nowhere close to the rest of the Tata clan and that’s something that it is looking to correct for its sole compact sedan. Thus, it’s expected to get a price repositioning and an upgraded feature list.

    Dashboard

    Expanded feature list

    The most significant overhaul for the Tigor is expected to be its feature list. Currently, the top-of-the-line Tigor/Tigor EV gets features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, height adjustment for the driver seat, climate control, rear armrest with cup holders, digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery package, and connected car technology. 

    These are all now segment expectations and Tata will have to work on adding feel-good features. We expect it to get things like an electric sunroof, TPMS, ambient lighting, LED headlamps, support for multiple languages in the infotainment system and expanded connectivity features like Alexa/Google home assistant. Given that these are cost-heavy features, Tata might lower the entry-level price of the range but retain the top-end prices similar to current levels. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Price reposition 

    Along with the expanded feature list, we expect that Tata will re-price the Tigor/Tigor EV and bring it closer to the Tiago/Tiago EV. Lowering the price and putting it closer to the Tiago range would mean a lower starting price and a noticeable separation between the Punch/Punch EV and the Tigor/Tigor EV. 

    Currently, the Tigor range is priced from Rs. 6.30 lakh to Rs. 8.95 lakh while the Tiago range is priced from Rs. 5.60 lakh to Rs. 8.20 lakh. We expect a drop of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000 in the lower end to bring the Tigor closer to the Tiago. 

    In the EV segment, the Tigor EV range is priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 13.75 lakh while the Tiago EV is priced from Rs. 8.69 lakh to Rs. 12.04 lakh. Here we expect a drop of up to Rs. 1 lakh for price adjustment when comparing both models.     

    Future sedan prospects 

    The sub-4 sedan market may have shrunk over the last few years due to SUVs but it has not lost steam per se and still contributes well to those who produce it, Tata included. Given how all of the Tigor’s major competitors are due for an update within the next two years, this overhaul, when it takes place, will be a welcome fillip for the car.

