    Volkswagen offers discounts on Virtus and Taigun in August 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Volkswagen offers discounts on Virtus and Taigun in August 2023

    Here is some good news for potential buyers planning to buy Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun in August 2023. Select Volkswagen dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.60 lakh in the current month. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses and are valid till 31 August, 2023. 

    Volkswagen Taigun discounts in August 2023

    Volkwagen’s premium SUV, the Taigun, attracts a discount of up to Rs. 1.60 lakh for the month of August. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 60,000. Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun comes equipped with the updated BS6 Phase 2 powertrains. It gets a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

    Volkswagen Virtus discounts in August 2023

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Currently, Volkswagen Virtus can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000. These discounts are only applicable to the GT variants of the sedan. The Volkswagen Virtus can be had in two petrol engines – 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol.

     Next 
    Tata Tigor to get repositioned for improved prospects

