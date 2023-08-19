Pininfarina B95 revealed at Monterey Car Week

- It’s an electric hyper Barchetta

- Just 10 examples will be made

At the 2023 Monterey Car Week, Mahindra-owned Automobili Pininfarina has revealed an all-new, pure-electric, open-top hyper Barchetta – the B95. Limited to just 10 units, the B95 takes inspiration from the PURA Vision concept revealed a few weeks back.

Pininfarina B95

Debuting alongside the B95 at Monterey is Battista Edizione Nino Farina as well as the PURA Vision concept. Production is slated for 2025 since it will mark the 95th anniversary of Pininfarina SpA, hence the 95 in the name. And the B in the B95 stands for the Barchetta body style.

Designed for individual clients, each of the ten B95s to be produced will be unique. Carrying the vintage Barchetta body style, the B95 has full-width bodywork wrapped around the front fenders. The low-slung, two-seater has no windscreen while the prominent wheel arches hide the 21-inch forged aluminium wheels. Moreover, the sleek headlamps and taillamps make it look timeless. The open-top driving is provided with aero screens upfront. And the bodywork makes use of clear polycarbonate and exposed aluminium panels for that vintage fighter plane feel.

Pininfarina B95 specification

The Pininfarina B95 might be late to the party as the McLaren Elva and Ferrari Monza SP2 already stole

the show almost three years back. But unlike the two, the B95 is pure electric. It uses the same powertrain as the Battista. This means the 120kWh battery pack powers four individual motors with a total output of 1400kW (around 1900bhp).

The B95 has a 0-100kmph claimed time of less than two seconds and a top speed of over 300kmph. It also has torque vectoring on all four motors for better handling. It offers five drive modes to the drivers: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere, activated via a rotary selector next to the steering wheel.

B95 Sales and Availability

Pininfarina hasn’t revealed the pricing of the individual B95, as each of the 10 examples will be custom-made for individual buyers. And two years before the production even commences, each of the B95s have already been spoken for.