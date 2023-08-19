Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition arrives at dealership

- Offered in two variants

Hyundai launched the Adventure Edition of the Creta and Alcazar SUV in India on 7 August, 2023. The two-row Creta Adventure Edition is available in two variants – SX and SX (O), at a starting price of Rs. 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, soon after its launch, the special edition of Creta has started reaching dealerships across the country.

Colour options of the Creta Adventure edition

The Creta Adventure Edition can be had in four monotone and two dual-tone colour options including Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black, and Atlas White with Abyss Black.

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition exterior changes

In terms of exterior highlight, the Adventure edition over the standard variant gets design changes including blacked-out grille, skid plates, side sills, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, and Alloy wheels. Then there are ‘Adventure’ badges on the front fender with blacked-out Hyundai logo and Creta lettering at the rear.

New Features of Creta Adventure Edition

On the inside, other than the standard equipment, the Creta in Adventure Edition guise comes loaded with an all-black interior theme, Sage Green inserts, dual camera dashcam, metal pedals, and Adventure Edition-specific floor mats.

Powertrain and specification of Creta Adventure Edition

Mechanically, the Creta Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and an IVT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of peak torque.

