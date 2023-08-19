CarWale
    Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition arrives at dealership

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    15,059 Views
    Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition arrives at dealership

    - Offered in two variants

    - Prices in India start at Rs. 15.17 lakh

    Hyundai launched the Adventure Edition of the Creta and Alcazar SUV in India on 7 August, 2023. The two-row Creta Adventure Edition is available in two variants – SX and SX (O), at a starting price of Rs. 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, soon after its launch, the special edition of Creta has started reaching dealerships across the country.

    Colour options of the Creta Adventure edition

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    The Creta Adventure Edition can be had in four monotone and two dual-tone colour options including Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black, and Atlas White with Abyss Black. 

    Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition exterior changes

    In terms of exterior highlight, the Adventure edition over the standard variant gets design changes including blacked-out grille, skid plates, side sills, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, and Alloy wheels. Then there are ‘Adventure’ badges on the front fender with blacked-out Hyundai logo and Creta lettering at the rear.

    New Features of Creta Adventure Edition

    Hyundai Creta Front Row Seats

    On the inside, other than the standard equipment, the Creta in Adventure Edition guise comes loaded with an all-black interior theme, Sage Green inserts, dual camera dashcam, metal pedals, and Adventure Edition-specific floor mats.

    Powertrain and specification of Creta Adventure Edition

    Hyundai Creta Side Badge

    Mechanically, the Creta Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and an IVT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. 

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
