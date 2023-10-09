Top 5 SUVs sold in India in September 2023

Nexon leads the pack by over 15,000 units

Hyundai Creta remains the highest-selling mid-size SUV

Last month was excellent in terms of sales for manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai, and Mahindra. The Baleno hatchback continued to remain the best-selling model in the country in September 2023. However, the SUV segment has been dominated by the newly launched Tata Nexon. In this article, we will look at the top five SUVs sold in India in September 2023.

1. Tata Nexon

Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift in India on 14 September, 2023. The SUV has received major exterior and interior overhauls with the latest update. And within a month of its launch, the automaker has sold 15,325 units of the Nexon across the country. This is a six per cent growth over last year’s 14,518 units in the same month.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is among the few SUVs which constantly rank among the top-selling SUVs in the market. The Brezza came second after the Nexon by falling short by just 324 units. Compared to the September 2022 15,445 units tally, the Maruti SUV witnessed a three per cent decline in sales.

Coming on third is another very popular Tata model, the Punch SUV. The automaker registered a total sale of 13,036 units of Punch last month. Similar to the Nexon, the Punch sales also grew by six per cent over last year’s record.

4. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta since its arrival in 2015 has been the Korean automaker’s best-seller. The brand has sold 12,717 units of the mid-size SUV in September this year. It can be had with petrol and diesel engines coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Hyundai India refreshed the lineup of the Venue by introducing an ADAS variant priced at Rs. 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the sub-four metre SUV becomes the first of its segment to come equipped with an ADAS tech. This has resulted in more demand for the model in the market. The automaker sold 12,204 units of the Venue in the country in September 2023.