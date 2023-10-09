New Mahindra XUV300 continues testing; to get a bigger touchscreen unit

XUV300 facelift could get a 10-inch infotainment system

Will also get cosmetic updates all around

Mahindra continues testing multiple models, ICE and electric, ahead of their respective launches that will take place in the coming months. Fresh spy shots from the web divulge new details of the XUV300 in its facelifted avatar.

As seen in the images here, the Mahindra XUV300 test mule looks to be a production-ready unit, with the new headlamps and revised taillights replacing the makeshift units on the previous test mules. Up-front, we expect a new headlamp cluster, revised DRL setup, and round fog lights that now sit higher on the bumper. Redesigned elements further include the bonnet, grille, and air dam.

Towards the side, the 2024 XUV300 will get a new set of dual-tone, Y-spoke alloy wheels, while the roof rails are expected to be carried over unchanged. At the rear, the sub-four-metre SUV could get an LED light bar on the tailgate, reworked taillights, and a refreshed rear bumper with new horizontally positioned reflectors.

Inside, the updated model from Mahindra that will rival the new Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza among others, will get a larger touchscreen infotainment system. This could be a 10-inch unit. The dashboard has been tweaked as well, and the centre console now features new AC vents, while the secondary storage unit in front of the passenger seats has made way for what seems to be a faux carbon-fibre insert. Also up for offer is a new gear lever. Mahindra could increase the appeal of the model by adding features like ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and wireless charging.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra XUV300 facelift is expected to soldier on with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel motor. This could be accompanied by the 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine in the TurboSport guise.

Image Source