    Kia Carens surpasses 1 Lakh unit sales milestone

    • Was introduced in India in February 2022
    • Recently launched in the X-Line variant 

    Kia India has announced that the Carens has surpassed the 1,00,000 unit sales milestone in the country since its launch in February 2022. The seven-seater MPV was introduced in the Indian market to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and the Mahindra Marazzo

    Currently, the MPV is offered in six trims, namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, Luxury Plus, and X-Line, spread across three powertrains and four gearbox options. Customers can choose the Carens from eight monotone exterior shades. This includes Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Clear White, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. 

    In other news, Kia India has introduced a new X-Line variant in the Carens’ line-up. This new variant of the six-seater MPV is positioned at the top and is available in both petrol and diesel guises. The prices for this Kia start from Rs. 18.95 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 19.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). 

