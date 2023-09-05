CarWale
    AD

    Honda Elevate launched: What else can you buy?

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    730 Views
    Honda Elevate launched: What else can you buy?

    Honda has launched the all-new Elevate, marking their presence in the highly competitive C-SUV segment. Based on the Honda City, the Elevate is priced between Rs. 11-16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Let us take a look at how the Elevate fares against its closest C-SUV rivals in terms of pricing. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Elevate Vs Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

    Left Front Three Quarter

    When compared to the Elevate, the Seltos may appear to offer so much more on paper with its HT-Line, GT-Line, and X-Line. But you have to consider the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre version of the Seltos, which is only available in the HTX version. Similarly, you also have the equivalent 1.5-litre NA petrol version of the Creta

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Pricing-wise, the HTK version of the Seltos is the same as the VX variant of the Elevate. Meanwhile, the HTX version costs marginally more than the Elevate’s ZX trim, be it manual or automatic. Then, there’s only one trim of the Seltos offering you a CVT, whereas there are three CVT variants in the Elevate. Similarly, the Creta SX manual costs around Rs. 10,000 less than the equivalent Elevate ZX. But the Creta SX automatic is almost Rs. 30,000 more than the Elevate ZX CVT. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    If we take into consideration the ADAS-equipped top-spec ZX trim of the Elevate, it offers ADAS at a lower price than the Seltos, while in the Creta, ADAS is not offered at all. The Elevate also gets eight speakers compared to the six offered in the other two. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    But the Creta and Seltos both offer larger panoramic sunroofs. Moreover, the Seltos’ higher variants have a lot more feel-good features but are more expensive. 

    Elevate vs. Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Zeta and Alpha variants of the Grand Vitara are Rs. 42,000 and Rs. 52,000, respectively, more expensive than the VX and ZX manual variants. This difference increases to over Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 90,000 when you consider the torque converter automatics of the Grand Vitara. Then, the price difference increases to almost Rs. 1 lakh when you compare the Elevate and the Toyota Hyryder. The automatic version of the Hyryder is over Rs. 1.25 lakh more than the Elevate ZX CVT. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    For the premium, the Japanese duo offers features like a 360-degree camera, head-up display, and panoramic sunroof. And if you are willing to spend even more, both are available with a strong hybrid powertrain as well as AWD. The two are also available with factory-fitted CNG kits. 

    Elevate Vs Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Lastly, we come to the European rivals to the Elevate – the Kushaq and the Taigun.  We will consider the variants powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine of both as the bigger 1.5-litre TSI is priced out of the comparison. Considering the range-topping Taigun Topline and Kushaq Style variants, the manual variants are around Rs. 90,000 more expensive, while the (torque converter) automatics are around Rs. 1.4 lakh more expensive than the Elevate’s range-topping versions. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Despite being more affordable, the Elevate offers ADAS, which the Kushaq and Taigun don’t have yet. These two SUVs have scored five stars in the new GNCAP test. The Honda Elevate has not been tested yet, but considering the City, which scored five stars in the ASEAN-NCAP, we expect the Elevate to score equally high. 

    What else can you buy? 

    Apart from direct rivals, the Elevate falls in the price bracket where you can also consider other sub-four metre SUVs like the Maruti Brezza and the Kia Sonet, along with C-segment sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus. If you want more seats, you can even consider seven-seaters like the Maruti XL6 and the Kia Carens for added practicality. Off-road enthusiasts can go for the new Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar as well. And if you are looking for an electric alternative, there are three from Tata’s stable and the base to mid versions of the Mahindra XUV400

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    What's new in the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia special editions?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2012 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2854 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    View All SUV Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.57 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.24 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.59 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.61 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.18 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.97 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.75 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.34 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2012 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2854 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Elevate launched: What else can you buy?