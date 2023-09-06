CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift spotted yet again; new details leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta facelift spotted yet again; new details leaked

    - Creta facelift expected to arrive early next year

    - Will get a comprehensive update inside out

    Upcoming Creta facelift launch timeline and previous spy shots

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Front View

    Hyundai is expected to announce the prices of the 2024 Creta in the country in January next year. The carmaker is currently testing the updated model in India and on international soil. The updated mid-size SUV is likely to be revealed through a set of teasers, followed by the commencement of bookings shortly after.

    2024 Hyundai Creta new spy shots: What do they reveal?

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Rear View

    These spy shots of the Creta facelift contain few elements which confirm that the model will be an updated version of the new Seltos and Elevate rival, and not the model currently on sale in global markets. A few notable elements include inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, split headlight cluster with LED headlamps, new roof rails and alloy wheels, and new LED tail lights. Elsewhere, it will feature reprofiled bumpers, blacked-out B-pillars, H-shaped design for the taillights, a tweaked tailgate with a number plate recess, fog lights, and faux skid plates.

    Facelifted Creta engine and specifications

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a range of transmission options. Also up for offer could be the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill mated with a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
