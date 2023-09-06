Honda City prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 7,900

Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 11.63 lakh

Available in four variants

Honda Cars India has updated the prices of its mid-size sedan, the City. With the latest hike of up to Rs. 7,900, the City now starts at Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The model can be had in four variants across six colour options.

The Honda City is available in SV, V, VX, and ZX trims. Now, all the variants finished in solid and metallic colour options get a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,900 and Rs. 7,900, respectively. Solid exterior colour options include Obsidian Blue and Platinum White Pearl. On the other hand, the metallic paint finish is offered with Lunar Silver, Golden Brown, Modern Steel, and Radiant Red colours.

Mechanically, the City comes equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. This engine is BS6 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda City:

Variants Ex-showroom price SV MT Rs. 11,62,900 V MT Rs. 12,50,900 VX MT Rs. 13,62,900 V CVT Rs. 13,75,900 ZX MT Rs. 14,85,900 VX CVT Rs. 14,87,900 ZX CVT Rs. 16,01,900

In other news, the Japanese automaker recently announced the prices of the Elevate SUV. The mid-size Creta rival is priced at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom), making it more affordable by Rs. 63,000 over its sedan sibling, the Honda City.