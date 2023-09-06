CarWale
    AD

    Honda City prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 7,900

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    210 Views
    Honda City prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 7,900
    • Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 11.63 lakh
    • Available in four variants

    Honda Cars India has updated the prices of its mid-size sedan, the City. With the latest hike of up to Rs. 7,900, the City now starts at Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The model can be had in four variants across six colour options. 

    Left Side View

    The Honda City is available in SV, V, VX, and ZX trims. Now, all the variants finished in solid and metallic colour options get a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,900 and Rs. 7,900, respectively. Solid exterior colour options include Obsidian Blue and Platinum White Pearl. On the other hand, the metallic paint finish is offered with Lunar Silver, Golden Brown, Modern Steel, and Radiant Red colours.

    Honda City Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the City comes equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. This engine is BS6 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. 

    Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda City:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    SV MTRs. 11,62,900
    V MTRs. 12,50,900
    VX MTRs. 13,62,900
    V CVTRs. 13,75,900
    ZX MTRs. 14,85,900
    VX CVTRs. 14,87,900
    ZX CVTRs. 16,01,900
    Honda City Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the Japanese automaker recently announced the prices of the Elevate SUV. The mid-size Creta rival is priced at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom), making it more affordable by Rs. 63,000 over its sedan sibling, the Honda City.

    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift spotted yet again; new details leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3832 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7040 Views
    19 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna 2023
    Hyundai Verna 2023
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 71.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 2.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    1st Sep 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th SEP
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.96 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.40 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.62 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.84 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.39 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.88 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.17 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.58 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3832 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7040 Views
    19 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda City prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 7,900