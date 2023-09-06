Honda Amaze prices in India revised by up to Rs. 6,900

- Amaze prices now start at Rs. 7.10 lakh

- The City also received a minor price hike

Honda Cars India price revision

Honda has revised the prices of select models in its range with immediate effect. Models including the City and the Amaze have witnessed an upward revision of up to Rs. 7,900, while that of the City eHEV and the Elevate remain unchanged.

Honda Amaze price hike

Prices of the solid colour variants of the Honda Amaze have been hiked by Rs. 4,900, while the variants with metallic colours witnessed an increase of Rs. 6,900. Thus, the prices of the Amaze now start at Rs. 7.10 lakh for the entry-level E MT variant, going all the way up to Rs. 9.77 lakh for the top-end VX CVT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

Honda cars latest updates

Honda recently introduced the Elevate mid-size SUV in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos and Hyryder rival is the first of five SUVs to be introduced by the company by 2030, and will also spawn an EV version.