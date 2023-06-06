Honda to launch 5 new SUVs in India by 2030

- Honda Elevate bookings to open in July 2023

- Elevate EV to be launched in next three years

Honda Cars India has revealed its roadmap for the next seven years. Along with unveiling the Elevate mid-size SUV, the automaker has announced its plans to launch four more SUVs by the end of 2030.

New upcoming SUVs

The Elevate is the first of the five SUVs that Honda has planned for India. Furthermore, Honda also aims to introduce an electric version of the Elevate in the next three years. This will be the second SUV in Honda’s strategy. India will remain the primary production hub for Elevate and it will be sold in domestic and global markets.

While Honda has been tight-lipped about the other three SUVs, the brand has confirmed that the upcoming cars will be a mix of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Honda Elevate

The Elevate is Honda’s answer to the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and other rivals in the fierce mid-size SUV segment. While the bookings are slated to open next month, the Elevate will be launched in the coming months during the festive season. This is a petrol-only SUV and is equipped with ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

Honda lineup to go all-electric by 2040

Along with the SUV onslaught, Honda also plans to make its global, including India, portfolio fully electric by 2040.