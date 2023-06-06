Nissan Magnite achieves 1 lakh units production milestone

- Launched in December 2020

- Recently launched the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition

Today, Nissan officially rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the Magnite from its alliance plant in Chennai. This milestone figure comes just 30 months after its launch in the Indian market. Currently, the Magnite is available in a range of variants, such as XE, XL, XV, Turbo, Premium, Premium Turbo (O), and Geza Edition.

Nissan Magnite engine and specification:

Under this hood, the Nissan Magnite can be had in two engine options. The first is a 1.0-litre 71bhp/96Nm naturally aspirated petrol engine which is coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox. The second option is a 99bhp/152Nm 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which uses either a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition:

Recently, the manufacturer launched the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition in India with prices starting from Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This new version is available in a single 1.0-litre non-turbo manual variant across five colour options.

Official statement:

Speaking about this achievement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer in the Indian market. The production of the 100,000th Magnite is testimony to Nissan’s brand promise of providing its customers with products that are high on value, safety, and strong customer service making it a global product. At Nissan, we are not just building cars - we are building the future of mobility led by product innovation, technological distinction, and customer satisfaction.”