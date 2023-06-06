CarWale
    Best eco-friendly budget cars in India

    Best eco-friendly budget cars in India

    Until a few years back, when we heard the term ‘eco-friendly cars’, there were not many cars with alternative fuel options. While petrol and diesel-powered vehicles were the primary choices, the EV segment had a handful of options. Even the variety of CNG-powered models was also scarce. However, as we evaluated the automobile segment on this year’s World Environment Day, we found that it has boomed with vehicles that can run on multiple fuel options. One can buy a CNG-powered SUV, a fully-electric budget or a sports car, or opt for a hybrid car to do their bit to contribute towards saving the planet.

    Budget CNG cars in India (Under Rs. 10 lakh)

    For well over a decade, Maruti has been providing the CNG option and now in 2023, Maruti’s entire Arena range can be had with a CNG powertrain. Talking about the budget range, the hatchback segment includes the Alto K10, S-Presso, Swift, Celerio, and Wagon R

    CNG Car ModelsStarting prices, ex-showroom
    Maruti Alto K10 CNGRs. 5.96 lakh
    Maruti Wagon R CNGRs. 6.44 lakh
    Maruti Swift CNGRs. 7.85 lakh
    Maruti Celerio CNGRs. 6.73 lakh
    Maruti S-Presso CNGRs. 5.91 lakh

    Closely following it in the competition are CNG cars by Tata and Hyundai. While there are three Tata CNG cars, Hyundai offers two of its models with this alternative. 

    CNG Car ModelsStarting prices, ex-showroom
    Tata Tiago CNGRs. 6.50 lakh
    Tata Tigor CNGRs. 7.70 lakh
    Tata Altroz CNGRs. 7.55 lakh
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNGRs. 7.58 lakh
    Hyundai Aura CNGRs. 8.13 lakh

    Hybrid cars in India

    Hybrid is still considered a premium and slightly expensive technology with multifold benefits. First is the mileage. Hybrid cars make use of a petrol engine, an electric motor, and a battery pack that charges the motor. As a result, hybrids have surprisingly high mileage, thus lowering the running cost. Second, hybrid cars need not be charged like EVs. Yes, there are plug-hybrids, however, looking at the budget range of the spectrum, there are self-charging hybrid car options which can be bought for well under Rs. 25 lakh. Here are the options.

    Hybrid Car ModelsStarting prices, ex-showroom
    Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraRs. 18.29 lakh
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyryderRs. 16.21 lakh
    Honda CityRs. 18.89 lakh
    Toyota Innova HycrossRs. 25.03 lakh

    Top EVs under Rs. 25 lakh

    Electric vehicles are getting affordable and you can actually buy one with even a Rs. 10 lakh budget. Although most of us are still curious and hesitant before investing in an electric car. However, if you have figured out your daily or weekly commute distance and made a note of the available chargers along the way, buying and owning an EV is economical and surely a positive approach towards minimising the carbon footprint. 

    Electric Car ModelsStarting prices, ex-showroom
    Tata Tiago EVRs. 8.69 lakh
    MG Comet EVRs. 7.98 lakh
    Citroen eC3Rs. 11.50 lakh
    Tata Tigor EVRs. 12.49 lakh
    Tata Nexon EVRs. 14.49 lakh
    Mahindra XUV400Rs. 15.99 lakh
    MG ZS EV Rs. 23.38 lakh
    Hyundai Kona Electric Rs. 23.84 lakh
