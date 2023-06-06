Best eco-friendly budget cars in India

Until a few years back, when we heard the term ‘eco-friendly cars’, there were not many cars with alternative fuel options. While petrol and diesel-powered vehicles were the primary choices, the EV segment had a handful of options. Even the variety of CNG-powered models was also scarce. However, as we evaluated the automobile segment on this year’s World Environment Day, we found that it has boomed with vehicles that can run on multiple fuel options. One can buy a CNG-powered SUV, a fully-electric budget or a sports car, or opt for a hybrid car to do their bit to contribute towards saving the planet.

Budget CNG cars in India (Under Rs. 10 lakh)

For well over a decade, Maruti has been providing the CNG option and now in 2023, Maruti’s entire Arena range can be had with a CNG powertrain. Talking about the budget range, the hatchback segment includes the Alto K10, S-Presso, Swift, Celerio, and Wagon R.

CNG Car Models Starting prices, ex-showroom Maruti Alto K10 CNG Rs. 5.96 lakh Maruti Wagon R CNG Rs. 6.44 lakh Maruti Swift CNG Rs. 7.85 lakh Maruti Celerio CNG Rs. 6.73 lakh Maruti S-Presso CNG Rs. 5.91 lakh

Closely following it in the competition are CNG cars by Tata and Hyundai. While there are three Tata CNG cars, Hyundai offers two of its models with this alternative.

CNG Car Models Starting prices, ex-showroom Tata Tiago CNG Rs. 6.50 lakh Tata Tigor CNG Rs. 7.70 lakh Tata Altroz CNG Rs. 7.55 lakh Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Rs. 7.58 lakh Hyundai Aura CNG Rs. 8.13 lakh

Hybrid cars in India

Hybrid is still considered a premium and slightly expensive technology with multifold benefits. First is the mileage. Hybrid cars make use of a petrol engine, an electric motor, and a battery pack that charges the motor. As a result, hybrids have surprisingly high mileage, thus lowering the running cost. Second, hybrid cars need not be charged like EVs. Yes, there are plug-hybrids, however, looking at the budget range of the spectrum, there are self-charging hybrid car options which can be bought for well under Rs. 25 lakh. Here are the options.

Hybrid Car Models Starting prices, ex-showroom Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs. 18.29 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rs. 16.21 lakh Honda City Rs. 18.89 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross Rs. 25.03 lakh

Top EVs under Rs. 25 lakh

Electric vehicles are getting affordable and you can actually buy one with even a Rs. 10 lakh budget. Although most of us are still curious and hesitant before investing in an electric car. However, if you have figured out your daily or weekly commute distance and made a note of the available chargers along the way, buying and owning an EV is economical and surely a positive approach towards minimising the carbon footprint.