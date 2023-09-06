MG Astor Blackstorm launched in India at Rs. 14.48 lakh

- Offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine

- Available in manual and CVT transmission options

MG Motor India launched the Astor Blackstorm in the country at a starting price of Rs. 14.48 (ex-showroom). This special edition of the mid-size SUV is based on the Smart variant and can be had in manual and CVT transmission options.

The feature highlights of the Blackstorm Astor include an all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black alloy wheels with front brake calipers painted in red, black finished headlamps, black roof rails and door garnish, and ‘Blackstorm’ badge on the front fenders. On the inside, the special edition of the Astor gets a Tuxedo Black upholstery with red stitching, Sangria Red-themed AC vents, JBL speakers, and an all-black floor console.

Under the hood, the Blackstorm edition of the Astor comes powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 108bhp and 144Nm of torque and is offered with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit.

The following are the ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Astor Blackstorm:

Variant Ex-showroom price MG Astor Blackstorm MT Rs. 14,47,800 MG Astor Blackstorm CVT Rs. 15,76,800

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “As the whole country preps up for the upcoming festive season, we at MG Motor India, want to ensure that our customers feel extra special with the Astor’s latest limited edition – Blackstorm. It has a premium finish with a bold and distinctive design that is sure to win our customers’ heart as they look to upgrade their existing vehicles with tech-enabled cars that are not only futuristic but also delivers a superior driving experience.'