Maruti Alto offered with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in September 2023

Offers valid till 30 September, 2023

Can be had in petrol and CNG guises

Select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships across India are offering discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 on its entry-level hatchback, the Alto. The five-seater car is broadly offered in four variants, namely Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus across petrol and CNG guises. The price of the Alto K10 starts from Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently, the Alto is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. These discounts may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors, and are valid till 30 September, 2023.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant.