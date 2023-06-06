CarWale
    Honda Elevate-based EV to be launched in India by 2026

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Elevate-based EV to be launched in India by 2026

    - The Elevate mid-size SUV was unveiled earlier today

    - The model is expected to be launched around the festive season

    Honda Elevate world debut in India

    Honda Cars India pulled the covers off the Elevate mid-size SUV earlier today, which also marked the global debut of the model. Bookings of the Creta and Grand Vitara rival are set to begin next month, followed by the launch scheduled to take place during the festive season.

    Honda Elevate-based EV in the works

    During the event, the Japanese automobile manufacturer confirmed its plans to introduce an electrified version of the Elevate mid-size SUV within the next three years. Hence it can be safe to assume that the EV based on the Elevate will arrive by the first half of 2026.

    Honda to launch five SUVs by 2030

    Speaking at the unveiling of the Elevate, Honda Cars India further added that it is working on five SUVs that will be launched in the local market by 2030. The carmaker has not revealed which models it plans to bring in the next seven years, although we expect these details to be revealed over the course of the next few years.

