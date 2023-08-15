Hyundai Creta facelift spotted in India again; interiors leaked

- Creta facelift prices in India likely to be announced in early 2024

- Will get a comprehensive update inside-out

New Hyundai Creta facelift unveiling and launch timeline

Hyundai continues testing the Creta facelift on Indian soil ahead of its anticipated debut that could take place in the coming months. The model is expected to be introduced in the local market early next year.

Facelifted Creta exterior design

As seen in the images here, the 2024 Creta is covered in heavy camouflage. Visible elements include halogen headlamps and steel wheels, indicating that the test mule is a lower variant. We expect updates in the form of H-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights at the front and rear, respectively. Elsewhere, it is likely to receive a new grille, heavily reworked front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted number plate recess, a high-mounted stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

2024 Creta interior and features

Official details regarding the interior of the new Creta facelift are scarce, although the spy shot reveals an all-black interior theme and a similar four-spoke multifunction steering wheel. A fully digital instrument console will join the feature list. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite. Features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and connected car technology are already available in the model currently on sale.

Creta facelift engine and specifications

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is likely to source power from the same 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill from the outgoing model. These could be accompanied by the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that currently does duty on the Alcazar, as well as distant siblings like the Kia Seltos and Carens.

