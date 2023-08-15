Maruti S-Presso attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in August 2023

- It is available in petrol and CNG options

- Prices in India start at Rs. 4.26 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is currently listed with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in August 2023. The entry-level hatchback can be had in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 4.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso discounts

The S-Presso carries a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, depending on the version. Then there are exchange bonuses and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively.

Variant/version Benefits Cash discounts on manual variants Up to Rs. 35,000 Cash discounts on automatic variants Up to Rs. 30,000 Cash discounts on the CNG version Up to Rs. 35,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000 Corporate discount Rs. 4,000

The abovementioned offers can be availed at any Maruti Suzuki-authorised Arena dealerships across the country till 31 August, 2023.

Powertrain and specifications of S-Presso

Mechanically, the S-Presso is equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. The motor generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque while paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.