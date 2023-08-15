Maruti S-Presso attracts discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in August 2023

- It is available in petrol and CNG options
- Prices in India start at Rs. 4.26 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is currently listed with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in August 2023. The entry-level hatchback can be had in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 4.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso discounts
The S-Presso carries a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, depending on the version. Then there are exchange bonuses and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively.
|Variant/version
|Benefits
|Cash discounts on manual variants
|Up to Rs. 35,000
|Cash discounts on automatic variants
|Up to Rs. 30,000
|Cash discounts on the CNG version
|Up to Rs. 35,000
|Exchange bonus
|Rs. 15,000
|Corporate discount
|Rs. 4,000
The abovementioned offers can be availed at any Maruti Suzuki-authorised Arena dealerships across the country till 31 August, 2023.
Powertrain and specifications of S-Presso
Mechanically, the S-Presso is equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine coupled with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. The motor generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque while paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.