    Toyota Hyryder waiting period in India comes down to 43 weeks in August 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 10.86 lakh

    - Prices of the model were increased last month

    Toyota Hyryder starting price and variants

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced in India from Rs. 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is available in four variants, namely E, S, G, and V. Further, there are three powertrain options, including mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG.

    Hyryder waiting period in August 2023

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Toyota Hyryder currently commands a waiting period of up to 43 weeks for the strong-hybrid variants. At the same time, the mild-hybrid (Neo Drive) variants command a waiting time of up to 35 weeks. Customers purchasing the CNG variants will have to wait for 34 weeks from the time of booking. The waiting period has come down from 78 weeks in July 2023.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder latest updates

    Back in May, Toyota introduced the Hyryder, a Creta rival, in the South African market. During the same period, the manufacturer increased the prices of the model by up to Rs. 60,000, followed by another price hike of Rs. 25,000 last month.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.07 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.54 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.68 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.93 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.40 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.04 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.25 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.69 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.03 Lakh

