    Toyota Hyryder waiting period in India reaches 78 weeks

    Toyota Hyryder waiting period in India reaches 78 weeks

    - Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 10.73 lakh

    - Offered in four variants across three powertrains

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder starting price in India and variants

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced in India from Rs. 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants called E, S, G, and V. Customers can choose from a mild-hybrid engine, a strong-hybrid engine, and a CNG version.

    Hyryder waiting period across India

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Side View

    The Toyota Hyryder currently has a waiting period of up to 78 weeks for the strong-hybrid variant. At the same time, the mild-hybrid variants command a waiting period of up to 35 weeks from the date of booking the model.

    Hyryder engine options

    The new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is available with a 1.5-litre K Series petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid system. Also up for offer is a 1.5-litre petrol motor mated with a strong hybrid system. Customers can also buy a CNG version, which is available in S and G variants.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.75 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.38 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.59 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.79 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.45 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.90 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.99 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.04 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.86 Lakh

