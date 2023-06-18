Toyota Hyryder waiting period in India reaches 78 weeks

- Hyryder prices in India start at Rs. 10.73 lakh

- Offered in four variants across three powertrains

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder starting price in India and variants

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced in India from Rs. 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants called E, S, G, and V. Customers can choose from a mild-hybrid engine, a strong-hybrid engine, and a CNG version.

Hyryder waiting period across India

The Toyota Hyryder currently has a waiting period of up to 78 weeks for the strong-hybrid variant. At the same time, the mild-hybrid variants command a waiting period of up to 35 weeks from the date of booking the model.

Hyryder engine options

The new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is available with a 1.5-litre K Series petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid system. Also up for offer is a 1.5-litre petrol motor mated with a strong hybrid system. Customers can also buy a CNG version, which is available in S and G variants.