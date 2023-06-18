CarWale
    Hyundai Exter interior revealed: Top 4 features

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    11,637 Views
    Hyundai Exter interior revealed: Top 4 features

    -India launch on July 10

    -Rival for the Tata Punch

    India Exclusive 

    On 13 June, we got you images of the Hyundai Exter’s interior before you were supposed to see them and now Hyundai has taken the wraps off them officially. The Exter will get a dual-tone cabin with a black dashboard and body-coloured inserts. It is expected to be around 3.8 metres long with an officially announced wheelbase of 2.45-metres, putting it on par with Tata’s offering. 

    Top 4 features 

    Hyundai Exter Second Row Seats

    Dual-tone cabin

    The Hyundai Exter will get a dual-tone semi-leatherette upholstery in a combination of grey and black. The dashboard will be an all-black affair but will get body-coloured inserts like the Nios and the erstwhile Hyundai Santro. This is expected to be the upholstery for the top versions while the lower models are expected to get a full fabric layout. 

    Hyundai Exter Dashboard

    Dual-digital displays 

    As has become the norm with Hyundai cars, the Exter in the SX and SX (O) variants will get dual digital displays with the infotainment system getting an 8.0-inch display and the instrument cluster getting a colour MID very similar to the one on the Hyundai Venue. The infotainment system will get features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, radio and seven-sound ambient noises. The last one debuted for Hyundai cars with the Venue facelift in 2022.   

    Hyundai Exter Front Row Seats

    Climate control with rear vents 

    Hyundai will give the Exter climate control as a part of the deal which the Tata Punch also has in the top versions. However, Hyundai has also fitted rear AC vents as a part of the deal which should give the latter an advantage. The climate control system and rear AC are expected to be offered only for the top versions in both petrol and CNG. 

    Hyundai Exter Infotainment System

    Connected car technology 

    The Exter will debut the latest version of Hyundai’s Blue Link technology with over 60 connected car features, home to the car via Alexa, and 10 regional languages for the infotainment system. The infotainment system will get OTA and map updates as a part of the package. 

    Hyundai Exter Engine Shot

    Hyundai Exter specs and features 

    The Hyundai Exter will be offered with the automaker’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that can also be had with CNG power. The standard petrol will be offered with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual while the CNG-powered engine only gets the former. 

    Hyundai Exter Front Row Seats

    Hyundai Exter rivals and expected pricing 

    Hyundai’s biggest rival for the Exter will be the Tata Punch. Other vehicles also expected to be in the fight include the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tigor and the Renault Triber.  It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The launch will be on 10 July and our review for the same will go live in the third week of July. 

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Exter Gallery

