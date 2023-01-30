Toyota Hyryder CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs 13.23 lakh

- The Hyryder CNG is available in two variants

The CNG-powered Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version is available in two variants, namely S and G, priced at Rs 13.23 lakh and Rs 15.29 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India).

Powering the Toyota Hyryder CNG is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K Series engine paired with a five-speed manual unit. This motor produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, and is claimed to return a mileage of 26.6km/kg.

In terms of features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will come equipped with LED headlamps, six airbags, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, Toyota i-Connect, auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and automatic climate control.