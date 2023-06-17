CarWale
    Weekly news roundup: Hyundai Exter interior, Maruti Invicto MPV, and Kia Seltos facelift bookings

    Jay Shah

    Weekly news roundup: Hyundai Exter interior, Maruti Invicto MPV, and Kia Seltos facelift bookings

    The previous week in the automotive industry was all about new SUVs. While the EV segment welcomed a new electric coupe in the form of the Volvo C40 Recharge, Hyundai revealed the interior images of the Exter. Maruti Suzuki revealed the name of its upcoming new MPV and Mercedes-Benz commenced testing the new generation GLC.

    Volvo C40 Recharge unveiled 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Volvo India unveiled its second electric SUV, the C40 Recharge on 14 June. Positioned above the standard XC40 Recharge, it has a sloping roofline and will be available in a single top-spec variant. The C40 Recharge is powered by a 78kWh battery pack which feeds two electric motors, one on each axle. The prices of C40 will be announced in August.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC India testing begins

    Right Side View

    Mercedes-Benz has revealed the first spy pictures of the new generation GLC that is being tested for the Indian market. Expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, the previous generation GLC was discontinued last year. Likely to be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains, the new GLC will be bigger in dimensions and will sport a dual-screen setup on the inside.

    Kia Seltos Facelift unofficial bookings open

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Seltos facelift will be unveiled in India in July 2023. Ahead of its official debut, dealerships across the country have started to accept bookings for the updated SUV for Rs. 25,000. The new Seltos will sport fresh exterior styling, a revamped cabin, and BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol and diesel engines.

    Hyundai Exter interior revealed

    Dashboard

    CarWale unearthed the first interior images of the upcoming Exter micro-SUV. Scheduled to be launched in India on 10 July, the cabin of the Exter will be equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen unit, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, and an electric sunroof.

    Maruti’s upcoming MPV named ‘Invicto

    Maruti has announced that its new MPV will be called ‘Invicto’. It will be launched on 5 July and is essentially the rebadged version of the Toyota Hycross. The Invicto will be powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain and sold through the brand’s Nexa outlets. 

