Kia Seltos facelift spied sans camouflage ahead of launch

- Seltos facelift prices in India to be announced in July

- Unofficial bookings opened

Kia India is readying up to unveil the facelift version of it's popular SUV, the Seltos. Select dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings of the same, ahead of the official debut next month. Now, the model has been spotted completely undisguised.

Spy pictures of the upcoming Seltos

As seen in the spy pictures, the variant in question is the GT Line trim finished in Intense Red colour. The Seltos facelift gets revised front fascia and a tweaked rear profile.

At the rear, the SUV is equipped with an aggressive rear bumper with red inserts and dual-exhaust tips. Other rear highlights include, an extended roof spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and new wraparound LED tail lamps with an illuminated light bar.

Design highlights of the Seltos facelift

Up front, the LED DRLs are now extended and integrated into the grille. Additionally, the lower bumper houses vertical fog lamp housings. Meanwhile, the alloys are identical to the outgoing version, however we except them to get a new design upon launch.

Expected features of

the Seltos facelift

In terms of features, we expect the upcoming Seltos facelift to come loaded with a dual-screen setup and a large infotainment and digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and cruise control. It will also get, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, as well as ADAS tech.

Kia Seltos facelift powertrain details

Mechanically, we expect it to continue with the same BS6 2.0-updated powertrains as the current version. However, the carmaker could introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the Seltos facelift.

Launch timeline and rivals of Seltos facelift

The prices of the model will likely be revealed in August after its debut next month. Upon arrival, the Seltos facelift will try to dominate the mid-size SUV segment against it's competitors like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and other.

Image Source